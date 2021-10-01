A pothole repair blitz is happening in Toronto on Saturday

City of Toronto crews will be out starting Saturday smoothing out the roads while also causing a nuisance for drivers.

It’s their first pothole repair blitz of the fall.

The City says they’ll be starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday and filling holes on major roads, neighbourhood streets and expressways.

The one-day blitz will see about 29 crews work a 12-hour shift to complete the job efficiently. Three previous blitzes in the spring saw more than 13,000 craters filled.

“Traffic volumes are returning to normal levels as more people safely return to places of business and schools are back for in-class learning,” said Mayor John Tory.

People who are driving and those riding bikes should expect some delays. The City says if you come across one of the crews on your drive tomorrow, give them some space.

“It’s important that City crews continue to work proactively to keep roads safe and free of potholes. I encourage drivers to travel cautiously when near work zones and to please give workers space to support everyone’s safety,” Tory added.

The City has what it calls a “comprehensive pothole repair program” and has budgeted approximately $4.7 million in 2021 to fix potholes on streets, including in bike lanes.