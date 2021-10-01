Toronto police searching for man who removed soiled diapers from daycare centre garbage

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say removed soiled diapers from a daycare centre garbage.

Officers were called the centre at Danforth and Coxwell Avenues last Friday around 11:30 a.m.

It was reported the man attended the daycare several times during the day and removed soiled diapers from a garbage bin.

The man is described as 18-22 years old, around five foot five inches. He was seen wearing a red baseball cap with a grey brim, black track pants and black running shoes. He had a black/dark blue back pack, and was riding a black mountain bike.

He was last seen riding his bike westbound along Danforth Avenue.