Toronto city council extends mask bylaw in 2022

Toronto City Council has extended the city’s temporary mask bylaw until January 2022.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, recommended the extension which covers mask use in all public settings such as businesses and in common areas in multi-residential buildings, including apartments and condominiums.

As well the bylaw requires specific COVID-19 measures be taken in apartment buildings such as having hand hygiene stations or hand sanitizers in common areas, closing non-essential common areas consistent with provincial restrictions, and increased cleaning.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be offered in all 25 city wards Saturday

These bylaws will now be in place until 12:01 a.m. on the first day after the Council meeting scheduled for January 2022. Anyone caught breaking the bylaw faces a fine of up to $750.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto, predominately as the Delta variant. The variant is more than twice as transmissible as the original virus and the risk of hospital and ICU admission after infection is two to three times higher,” the city said in a statement released Friday. “In an indoor environment, transmission as a result of the Delta variant may occur quickly between an infected person and many others, especially among the unvaccinated. Ensuring people are properly wearing masks or face coverings in public spaces is crucial to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

The news comes on the heels of the latest report from the province’s science advisory table which said Ontario appears to have a handle on the fourth wave for the time being, but the situation will be “fragile” as colder weather approaches and forces more people indoors.

The science table says vaccination coverage is increasing slowly, and continued control over case growth will require high vaccination rates along with continued public health measures and decreases in mobility.