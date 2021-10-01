Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Statistics Canada to release July GDP, initial estimate showed economy contracting
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 1, 2021 5:49 am EDT
Signage mark the Statistics Canada offiices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. Statistics Canada says the economy stalled in February ahead of the collapse in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Statistics Canada will say this morning how the Canadian economy fared in July.
At the end of August, the agency said its initial estimate for July showed a contraction of 0.4 per cent in real gross domestic product, despite an easing of public health restrictions.
The initial estimate put total economic activity in July about two per cent below pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020.
CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes writes that the final figure for July is likely to be better than the initial estimate as a rebound in service-sector activity likely offset weakness in other areas of the economy.
The statistics agency is also expected to provide a first glance at the GDP figure for August.
Royal Bank senior economist Nathan Janzen writes that the August estimate should look better than July’s figure, pointing to a further recovery in spending for the month on high-contact services like restaurants and hotels.