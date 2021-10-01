‘Radio silence’ from provincial government, says Ontario optometrists, as dispute continues

Over 2,000 optometrists across the province are asking for the Ontario government to commit to working out a funding deal that reflects the compensation their counterpoints in other provinces receive for an eye exam.

“This government’s continued neglect only impacts our most vulnerable community members: seniors, children and those with existing eye conditions,” said Dr. Sheldon Salaba president of the Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) in a news release Friday.

The Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) currently covers eye exams for those 19 years of age and under, 65 and older, and anyone with a special condition like glaucoma or diabetes. The cost is estimated to be roughly $45 per exam. But the OAO has been vocal that last month’s proposed funding increase by Health Minister Christine Elliott of 8.49 per cent, would still result in the average Ontario optometrist paying about $27 out of pocket to examine an OHIP-insured patient.

Alongside the increase, Elliott publicly announced she would make a “one-time payment” of $39 million directly to optometrists. A payment that was not negotiated with the OAO, according to Salaba.

“Unilateral conduct of this nature is typically unlawful in labour negotiations and is a demonstration of the bad faith bargaining we’ve become accustomed to with this government,” says the OAO president, adding they won’t allow the government to deposit this retroactive payment into their accounts until a fair deal is reached.

“The announcement and payment are a blatant negotiation tactic that further demonstrates this government’s lack of interest in finding a real long-term solution to this crisis.”

Following the government’s announcements in August and just two days of mediation, the OAO walked away from discussions, agreeing to return only if the government agreed to a more long-term sustainable increased funding model.

On Sept. 1, optometrists paused services for OHIP-insured patients in an effort to highlight what they say is a lack of funding.

Since then, eye exams across the province for children, seniors and those with existing eye conditions have been cancelled.

Parents like Laura Daly and her 13-year-old son, who is suffering from blurry vision and headaches, are one of the thousands of Ontarians caught in the middle of this dispute.

“We went to make an appointment with our local optometrist and even though we pay for benefits for him, they still would not take him for an appointment, because he could be covered by OHIP,” she tells CityNews. “Then we went to emerge and they said they can’t do anything but get him back to his Ophthalmologist ASAP.”

Salaba says it’s been nearly one month of further radio silence from Minister Elliott and Premier Ford but that Ontario optometrists are committed to defending access to publicly-funded healthcare for their patients.

“We won’t stop until our most vulnerable receive what they deserve.”