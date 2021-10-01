Loading articles...

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough

Last Updated Oct 1, 2021 at 10:23 pm EDT

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Scarborough intersection. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton and Midland avenues around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Paramedics say a man was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition. Police later said the victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene.

