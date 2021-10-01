Loading articles...

Ontario reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days

Last Updated Oct 1, 2021 at 10:56 am EDT

MISSISSAUGA (CANADA), May 5, 2021 People wearing face masks line up for COVID-19 tests at a COVID-19 assessment center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Ontario has reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days.

COVID-19 numbers were not released on Thursday due to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The province says 647 new cases were reported on Thursday and 668 were reported Friday.

Another 20 deaths have also been reported from Thursday and Friday.

There are now 163 people in the ICU due to COVID-19. Among the ICU patients, 156 are not fully vaccinated of have an unknown vaccination status.

Another 1315 cases are considered resolved so the number of active cases in the province is now at 4,969.

 

