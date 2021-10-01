Office workers may need to get vaccinated

According to the federal government, over 56 million doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across Canada. But as Canadians head back to work, the question now is will employers be able to demand employees get vaccinated?

If you work for the federal government you will need to have proof of vaccination starting November 30, 2021.

And a lot of other businesses are also following suit, including Air Canada, who will require all employees to disclose their vaccination status by October 30, 2021.

Ryan Lazar, VP of sales for Qualtrics Canada, a management software company says, businesses can take a lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic. He says if Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s to ‘expect the unexpected.’

In Canada, vaccine mandates appear to still be going through the legal system, with some businesses opting to terminate employees who are unvaccinated, while others are allowing employees to complete regular testing for the virus.