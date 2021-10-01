Office workers may need to get vaccinated

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP
According to the federal government, over 56 million doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across Canada. But as Canadians head back to work, the question now is will employers be able to demand employees get vaccinated?
If you work for the federal government you will need to have proof of vaccination starting November 30, 2021.
And a lot of other businesses are also following suit, including Air Canada, who will require all employees to disclose their vaccination status by October 30, 2021.
Ryan Lazar, VP of sales for Qualtrics Canada, a management software company says, businesses can take a lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic. He says if Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s to ‘expect the unexpected.’
In Canada, vaccine mandates appear to still be going through the legal system, with some businesses opting to terminate employees who are unvaccinated, while others are allowing employees to complete regular testing for the virus.