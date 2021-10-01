MPP Lindsey Park removed as parliamentary assistant for misrepresenting vaccine status

A member of the Ford government has been removed from her position as parliamentary assistant for misrepresenting her vaccination status.

However, Lindsey Park – the MPP for Durham – will be allowed to remain in caucus after providing proof of medical exemption.

“Ms. Lindsey Park will no longer serve as Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General as we recently learned she misrepresented her vaccination status,” read a brief statement from the Government House Leader.

“We subsequently verified the vaccination status of caucus members, and as such, our caucus is fully vaccinated with the exception of two members who have received medical exemptions.”

Scarborough Center MPP Christina Mitas had previously received a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and remains in caucus.

Premier Doug Ford has mandated that all elected members of provincial parliament had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they wished to remain in caucus, given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.

Rick Nicholls, the MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, was booted from caucus back in August after refusing to get vaccinated for what he called personal reasons. He currently sits as an independent.

Ford says Nicholls won’t be permitted to seek re-election as a Tory candidate after failing to provide a “legitimate reason” for not getting vaccinated.