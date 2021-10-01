Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 lot of Mirvala 28 birth control product recalled due to possible presence of placebo
by News Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2021 8:40 am EDT
Health Canada says drug-maker Apotex Inc. is recalling a particular lot of the Mirvala 28 birth control product after a placebo pill was put in place of an actual active pill (HEALTH CANADA)
Health Canada says drug-maker Apotex Inc. is recalling a particular lot of the Mirvala 28 birth control product due to the possible presence of a placebo pill.
“Mirvala 28 packages contain 21 white pills (active pills that contain hormones) and seven green placebo pills (inactive pills with no hormone),” Health Canada said on their website Friday. “Taking the pills in the proper order, according to the instructions that accompany the product, is important for preventing pregnancy.”
Health Canada said to look for these particular details on the package:
DIN: 02410257
UPC code: 771313225328
Lot: LF21272B
Expiry date: 08/2022
“If your package has a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill, return it to your pharmacy as soon as possible for a replacement. If you are uncertain, consult your pharmacist,” Health Canada said.
The federal agency added that people can also speak to their physicians or can contact the drug’s manufacturer at 1-866-534-9986.