1 lot of Mirvala 28 birth control product recalled due to possible presence of placebo

Health Canada says drug-maker Apotex Inc. is recalling a particular lot of the Mirvala 28 birth control product due to the possible presence of a placebo pill.

“Mirvala 28 packages contain 21 white pills (active pills that contain hormones) and seven green placebo pills (inactive pills with no hormone),” Health Canada said on their website Friday. “Taking the pills in the proper order, according to the instructions that accompany the product, is important for preventing pregnancy.”

Health Canada said to look for these particular details on the package:

DIN: 02410257

UPC code: 771313225328

Lot: LF21272B

Expiry date: 08/2022

“If your package has a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill, return it to your pharmacy as soon as possible for a replacement. If you are uncertain, consult your pharmacist,” Health Canada said.

The federal agency added that people can also speak to their physicians or can contact the drug’s manufacturer at 1-866-534-9986.