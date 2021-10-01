Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coroner urges Quebec to recognize systemic racism as report into Joyce Echaquan's death released
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 1, 2021 10:47 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2021 at 10:49 am EDT
A woman kneels during a vigil in front of the hospital where Joyce Echaquan died in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A nurse has been fired after Echaquan, an Indigenous woman, who was dying Monday night in hospital was subjected to degrading remarks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL – The coroner who investigated the death of Joyce Echaquan says the Quebec government should recognize the existence of systemic racism and make a commitment to rooting it out of institutions.
Coroner Gehane Kamel’s report into the death of Echaquan, released today, finds that while the death was accidental, the racism and prejudice the Atikamekw woman was subjected to contributed to her death.
The report makes several recommendations to various bodies, but the first one is for the government to acknowledge systemic racism, something Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s government has repeatedly refused to do.
Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before her death last September at a hospital northeast of Montreal.
WATCH: Quebec’s Assembly of First Nations calling on citizens to engage
The video of her treatment went viral and drew outrage and condemnation across the province and the country.
Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of Echaquan’s death.