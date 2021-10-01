Homicide investigators ID victim in fatal Rexdale stabbing

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Rexdale early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of John Garland and Humber College boulevards shortly after midnight.

A man in his 20s was found without vital signs, suffering from several stab wounds, police said. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital via emergency run, but he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Khalid Jama, 26, of Toronto.

“Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who had contact with Khalid earlier that evening,” police said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 63rd homicide of the year, police said.