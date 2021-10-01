Is your employer spying on you?

In today’s Big Story podcast, if they were, you probably wouldn’t know it. Since millions of white-collar workers began working from home during the pandemic, the demand for ‘Tattleware’ has rapidly increased. What does this software do? How sophisticated is it? How invasive? Is it ethical? And do employees have any option other than to suck it up, or quit? As the office vs. remote battle continues, the amount of privacy workers will part with, in exchange for staying home, will be an important front in the fight…

GUEST: Sandy Milne, writing for The Guardian

