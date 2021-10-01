Ontario mandates COVID-19 vaccines for long-term care workers

The Ontario government has announced they will be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for long-term care workers.

Minister Rod Phillips made the announcement Friday, saying all in-home staff, support workers, students, and volunteers will have to be vaccinated by November 15, 2021 or provide a medical exemption.

If they have not be vaccinated or provide an exemption by Nov. 15, they will not be able to enter a long-term care home to work.

Long-term care homes have been calling for mandatory vaccinations for weeks, saying it would both protect residents and ensure facilities don’t lose their staff to other health-care facilities.

Previously, workers were required to disclose their vaccination status and those who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons have to undergo education about the importance of immunization.

There are currently 19 homes with an outbreak, five of which have not reported a resident case.

Phillips also said they will begin randomly testing individuals and staff in order to identify breakthrough cases as soon as possible.

Long-term care homes were hit hard during the first and second waves of COVID-19, but have managed to avoid major outbreaks during the third and fourth waves of the virus due to high vaccination rates among residents.

A total of 3,818 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19, along with 13 staff members.