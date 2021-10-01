COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Toronto-area schools

Toronto Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three GTA schools.

In a tweet sent Friday evening, TPH said two or more cases of coronovirus have been confirmed at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute and St. Monica Catholic School in North York, and Clairlea Public School in Scarborough.

Health officials say they are continuing to investigate and notifying close contacts, asking them to stay home and monitor for symptoms and get tested.

“We continue to work closely with all TO schools to support a safe environment for all of our school communities as we live with #COVID19,” TPH said in their tweets. “This isn’t unexpected given #COVID19 continues to circulate in our city & how transmissible the #DeltaVariant is. Screening measures & following steps for self-protection work.”

According to the Toronto District School Board’s website, there are currently two active cases of COVID-19 among students at C.W. Jefferys while five student cases have been reported at Clairlea. As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 200 confirmed student and staff cases of COVID-19 at TDSB schools.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board reports two active cases among students at St. Monica. There are currently 71 active cases among students and staff at 45 schools.