Corktown shooting leaves man in 30s in serious condition

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 30s has serious injuries following an apparent shooting in Corktown on Thursday morning.

Paramedics responded to a call on St. Lawrence Street near King Street East before 3 a.m. and found a victim on the street with two gunshot wounds.

He was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

