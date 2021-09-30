Loading articles...

Man in his 20s stabbed to death in Rexdale

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 20s has died after a stabbing in the Rexdale area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of John Garland and Humber College boulevards shortly after midnight.

A man was found without vital signs, suffering from several stab wounds. Paramedics rushed him to hospital via emergency run, but he was pronounced dead at hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no word on suspects at this time.

