Possibly impaired driver crashes car into pole at Queen and Augusta

Police on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Queen and Augusta on Sept. 30, 2021. CITYNEWS

A car crashed into a pole on Queen Street and Augusta Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers were initially called to the area for a shooting, in what police say was “mass confusion.”

When officers and paramedics arrived, they did not find any evidence of a shooting, but rather a single-vehicle crash.

A male victim was injured and removed from the vehicle before police arrived. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was possibly impaired. There is no word on charges at this time.

