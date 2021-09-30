Loading articles...

Less than half of Ontario children turning 12 are fully vaccinated: report

Last Updated Sep 30, 2021 at 7:17 am EDT

FILE -- Students cross the street at Tomken Road Middle School as Ontario prepares for its third province wide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The majority of young students in Ontario are still ineligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but new provincial data reportedly shows vaccination rates are lagging for those that are just old enough to get the jab.

The data provided to the Toronto Star shows that less than half of children who turned 12 in 2021 have received a second dose, leaving a large portion of Grade 7 students vulnerable to the virus.

Initially no 11-year-olds were included in Ontario’s vaccination rollout but the province changed course in mid-August to include children who are turning 12 this year. The data shows children born in 2009 have a much lower uptake than older children.

Ontario vaccine uptake by birth year (data provided by the Toronto Star)

  • 2009 – 67.7% 1st dose, 48.9% 2nd dose
  • 2008 – 79.8% 1st dose, 71.0% 2nd dose
  • 2007 – 83.9% 1st dose, 75.4% 2nd dose
  • 2006 – 83.1% 1st dose, 75.1% 2nd dose
  • 2005 – 81.4% 1st dose, 73.5% 2nd dose
  • 2004 – 82.0% 1st dose, 74.0% 2nd dose

A Ministry of Health spokesperson tells the Star a reason this specific age group have comparatively low vaccination rates is because they’ve had less time to get the shots than their older peers.

Other doctors are wondering if most parents are aware of the policy change. Some are worried about complacency among parents who are aware of the change but have yet to take their kids to get vaccinated.

Approximately 158,000 children were born in 2009 in Ontario.

Ontario reported 495 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday – 124 of the new cases were in individuals 19 or younger.

