Man in 20s dead after stabbing in North Etobicoke

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man in his 20s is dead after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of John Garland Boulevard and Humber College Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival they found a victim with multiple stab wounds, he was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no word on any suspects. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police,

