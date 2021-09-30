Loading articles...

Heavy police presence reported in Leslieville

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A heavy police presence has been reported in Leslieville in and around a low-rise building.

Few details are known at this time and Toronto police have not been able to provide anything further.

Witnesses on the scene tell CityNews a man with a bow and arrow allegedly was shooting at a film crew nearby and one of the arrows struck a house. Police are reportedly working to remove the person from the building.

Police were unable to confirm those details.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come

