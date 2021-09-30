COVID-19 exposure being investigated at 2 Toronto polling stations

Toronto Public Health (TPH) say they are investigating the possibility of COVID-19 exposures at two Elections Canada polling stations in the city’s east end.

The two impacted polling stations are Kingston Road United Church at 975 Kingston Road and Presteign Heights Elementary School at 2570 St. Clair Avenue East.

TPH says individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they voted at Presteign Heights on election day (Sept. 20) from 9:30 a.m. until voting and counting was completed.

They are advising anyone who was there during that time to monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms start to develop, this includes those who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

TPH says all high-risk close contacts have been contacted and that the risk to the remains public is low.

The possible exposure to the virus at Kingston Road United Church occurred during advanced voting on Sept. 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Since the potential exposure was more than 10 days ago TPH recommends anyone who has symptoms to visit the Ministry of Health’s self-assessment tool.