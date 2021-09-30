Events marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the GTA

As the country marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, several events, both virtual and in person, are being held in Toronto and the GTA to commemorate the day.

Indigenous leaders and activists have called on Canadians to truly reflect on reconciliation and observe the day by reading the 94 calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, wearing an orange shirt purchased from an Indigenous artist or company and donating to Indigenous causes.

In addition, the following events are open to the public to mark the day on Thursday:

The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF)

The president and CEO of the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund hosts a virtual discussion to explore the significance of Sept. 30, what this new day of reflection means for reconciliation in Canada and how to participate meaningfully.

The discussion includes notable speakers Hillory Tenute, Interim Executive Director, Canadian Roots Exchange, Blair Cunningham, Orange Shirt Society Board Member, Bob Watts, Former Interim Executive Director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and DWF Board Chair and Harriet Visitor, Chanie Wenjack’s Niece and DWF Board Member.

Watch here starting 10 a.m.

Georgian College

Georgian College, in partnership with Indigenous Services, is presenting a virtual conversation with Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux, Honourary Witness to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Hearings from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The discussion, called “In the Spirit of Reconciliation,” will centre around what post-secondary institutions can do to honour the spirit of reconciliation.

Register here.

Michael Garron Hospital

Michael Garron Hospital will hold a sacred fire and pipe ceremony at the Bear’s Den All Nations Traditional Medicine Sweat Lodge at 12 p.m. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will be in attendance.

The event provides the community with an opportunity to reflect upon and commemorate the legacy of residential schools, murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, and to become more aware of our collective responsibilities to Truth and Reconciliation with First National, Inuit and Métis (FNIM) communities.

Seneca College

Seneca College will conduct a virtual interview with Chief Dr. Robert Joseph and Karen Joseph of non-profit group Reconciliation Canada, hosted by Candy Palmater. The discussion will centre around the National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation, residential schools and the increasing number of gravesites uncovered across the country.

Join the event here at 12 p.m.

Native Arts Society

The Native Arts Society will hold a pop up at Allan Gardens from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the sale of orange t-shirts, screen printed by hand.

The group is comprised of inter-generational survivors of residential schools who have been printing and selling orange shirts for four years. All proceeds from the sale go to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction to support survivors in Toronto.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo began the day with a traditional Indigenous opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and is offering complimentary admission to Indigenous people on Thursday. The zoo will also host programming throughout the day at the main entrance and their First Nations Art Garden in partnership with Native Child and Family Services Toronto.

University of Toronto

University of Toronto’s Hart House is hosting a virtual event at 2 p.m. featuring a key note address by Indigenous author Lee Maracle titled “Truth Before Reconciliation.”

Register here.

Chiefswood Park vigil

The Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council will be hosting a candlelight vigil to honour residential school survivors and the children who never made it home at 4 p.m. at Chiefswood Park in Ohsweken.

Community members are invited to attend and place a luminary or traditional medicines at the display from 4:00 to 6:00pm. Attendance is limited due to COVID-19 protocols and the event will be livestreamed on the Six Nations of the Grand River Facebook page.

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts is hosting “Shawnee Kish In Person” — a live event featuring Indigenous Two Spirit musician Shawnee Kish.

The event begins at 8 p.m.

Mississauga Celebration Square

The screens at Mississauga’s Celebration Square will be displaying all 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, rotating throughout the day.

Screens will also be playing short films by Indigenous filmmakers at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Celebration Square’s Upper Square, CBC Music’s Indigenous Cnaada playlist will be playing all day. It features a collection of music by Indigenous artists across Canada, from roots and rock to hip hop and R&B to powwow and hand drums.

Blake Street PS School Council

Blake Street PS School Council is hosting a sunset ceremony to remember the lost children and survivors of residential schools. The event will take place at Greenwood Park at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Grass Dancer Randy Merasty.

Members of the community are invited to attend wearing orange shirts and masks and requested to observe social distancing.

1492 Landback Lane

1492 Landback Lane, an organization comprised of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory land defenders is hosting the Unity Jam Concert at Dufferin Grove Park, starting at 3 p.m.

The show will feature performances by Indigenous singer-songwriters Derek Miller and Logan Staats, as well as Layla Black, a fourth generation residential school survivor and multidisciplinary artist specializing in digital media, plus many more.

The event is child-friendly, drug and alcohol free and will also feature a pay-what-you can barbecue.