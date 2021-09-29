Body found in Scarborough identified as 20-year-old Brampton man

Toronto police have identified the victim in the city’s latest homicide.

Emergency crews were called to the Reesor Road and Old Finch Avenue area, near the Toronto Zoo, just after midnight Monday for reports of a grass fire.

Police said after the fire was put out by fire crews, a body was found in the area.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim Ronaldo Eustaquio Marques Filho, 20, from Brampton.

Investigators are trying to determine Filho’s whereabouts leading up to his death, and are asking anyone who knows the victim or who may have seen him recently to contact them.