Toronto's top doctor asking residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings
by News Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2021 6:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2021 at 6:40 pm EDT
Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa speaks to the media at city hall in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. De Villa wants the Ontario government to stop letting students skip their vaccines on philosophical or religious grounds.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto’s top doctor is asking us again to not hold large Thanksgiving gatherings.
Dr. Eileen de Villa says the risk of spreading COVID-19 still exists.
De Villa says even though our current case counts have been steady or dropping, it’s still too soon to let our guards down.
“So for the foreseeable future, choose wisely, carefully, and selectively, when it comes to getting together and celebrating. Wear your mask and keep your distance when in public, and especially in crowds, and when indoors,” she says.
De Villa says 189,000 people who are in the 30 to 49 year old age group have yet to get vaccinated, and she’s encouraging them to get the shot to not only protect themselves, but also their families and friends.