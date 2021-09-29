Toronto's top doctor asking residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings

Toronto’s top doctor is asking us again to not hold large Thanksgiving gatherings.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says the risk of spreading COVID-19 still exists.

This comes as the province reports fewer than 500 new daily cases for the second day in a row, 107 new infections reported in Toronto on Wednesday.

“It’s too bad, we have to urge caution again. But once more this year, caution is a must. I hope that next year, we’ll really have something to celebrate,” de Villa says.

De Villa says even though our current case counts have been steady or dropping, it’s still too soon to let our guards down.

“So for the foreseeable future, choose wisely, carefully, and selectively, when it comes to getting together and celebrating. Wear your mask and keep your distance when in public, and especially in crowds, and when indoors,” she says.

De Villa says 189,000 people who are in the 30 to 49 year old age group have yet to get vaccinated, and she’s encouraging them to get the shot to not only protect themselves, but also their families and friends.