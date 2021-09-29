Loading articles...

Toronto's top doctor asking residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings

Last Updated Sep 29, 2021 at 6:40 pm EDT

Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa speaks to the media at city hall in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. De Villa wants the Ontario government to stop letting students skip their vaccines on philosophical or religious grounds.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto’s top doctor is asking us again to not hold large Thanksgiving gatherings.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says the risk of spreading COVID-19 still exists.

This comes as the province reports fewer than 500 new daily cases for the second day in a row, 107 new infections reported in Toronto on Wednesday.

“It’s too bad, we have to urge caution again. But once more this year, caution is a must. I hope that next year, we’ll really have something to celebrate,” de Villa says.

RELATED: Ontario recommending Pfizer over Moderna vaccine for young adults

De Villa says even though our current case counts have been steady or dropping, it’s still too soon to let our guards down.

“So for the foreseeable future, choose wisely, carefully, and selectively, when it comes to getting together and celebrating. Wear your mask and keep your distance when in public, and especially in crowds, and when indoors,” she says.

De Villa says 189,000 people who are in the 30 to 49 year old age group have yet to get vaccinated, and she’s encouraging them to get the shot to not only protect themselves, but also their families and friends.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:15 PM
COLLISION: SB 404 south of HWY 407 two right lanes are blocked due to a crash #HWY404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:04 PM
Sign up for your chance to win our Weather Guarantee™ jackpot which is currently at $7,100! Details in the link be…
Latest Weather
Read more