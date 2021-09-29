Loading articles...

Toronto setting up vaccine clinics in each ward of city on Saturday

Last Updated Sep 29, 2021 at 9:09 pm EDT

A sign seen outside the Metro Convention Centre vaccination centre in Toronto. Toronto has the launched ''Let's get TO Vaccinated'' program to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic. (Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Toronto is working to ensure all of the 25 wards in the city have a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic available to its residents.

The program, #Vax25, is the latest attempt by the City to make vaccines as accessible as possible, and it’s happening on Saturday, October 2.

The campaign will have 35 micro clinics total, in locations where the vaccination rates are low.

The City’s top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, says more than 80 per cent of the eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and while the goal is 90 per cent, “if we can get higher than that, I’ll take higher than that.”

More than 85 per cent of eligible residents have one dose.

“We are again on the verge of a risky and uncertain period in the pandemic,” de Villa says, and if too many of the remaining unvaccinated people in the city get sick at the same time, it would be catastrophic to the healthcare system.

“If we were to see a 20 per cent increase in transmission rates, we would see almost 20,000 cases in December,” de Villa says.

“It’s only too late once you’re sick,” she said.

The clinics will be offering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and many clinics don’t require you to make an appointment. The City’s mobile clinics will also still be running over the weekend.

“As anyone whose ever run a marathon, or a business campaign, or an election, will tell you it’s the last miles that are always the longest ones,” Mayor John Tory says.

 

