39 trapped miners now safe after rescue out of mine near Sudbury

Thirty-nine miners who had been trapped underground in northern Ontario have now all safely made it to the surface.

Vale, the company that owns the Totten Mine near Sudbury, Ont., says the rescue operation is now complete.

The workers became trapped in the mine on Sunday when a scoop bucket being sent underground detached and blocked the mine shaft.

They had to scale a series of ladders to climb out of the mine and were helped along by a rescue crew.

The rescue operation began on Monday night.

Vale said the workers stayed in underground “refuge stations” and had access to food, water and medicine before climbing out.

More to come