Loading articles...

Rapid test program is for businesses, Ontario says, after parent groups place orders

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic on May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

TORONTO — Ontario says a program offering free rapid COVID-19 tests is for businesses only, after groups of parents across the province were using them to organize testing for their school-aged kids.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the program was designed to protect workers and allow businesses to safely reopen.

She says the agencies tasked with distributing the rapid tests are expected to adhere to the official parameters, as with any government program.

RELATED: Ontario recommending Pfizer over Moderna vaccine for young adults

Some groups of parents had started placing orders for the rapid tests to do asymptomatic surveillance testing in their schools, but now say those orders are being cancelled.

Ottawa mom Regina Bateson saw her group’s order of 1,000 tests cancelled, and she says it’s frustrating that they can’t go toward protecting unvaccinated children.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has said widespread asymptomatic testing in schools isn’t recommended because it isn’t considered an effective tool.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:15 PM
COLLISION: SB 404 south of HWY 407 two right lanes are blocked due to a crash #HWY404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:04 PM
Sign up for your chance to win our Weather Guarantee™ jackpot which is currently at $7,100! Details in the link be…
Latest Weather
Read more