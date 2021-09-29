Loading articles...

Man in life-threatening condition after getting struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Last Updated Sep 29, 2021 at 7:57 am EDT

A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Lawrence Avenue East near Orton Park Road around 3 a.m. The man in his 50’s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Lawrence Avenue East was closed in both directions in the area for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Police say no charges have been laid.

