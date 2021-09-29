Markham house explosion that killed 2 children deemed an accident

The fire happened at a townhouse on Bur Oak Avenue on May 17, 2020

Police in York Region say a house explosion in Markham last year that killed two children was an accident.

Emergency crews were called to the townhouse on Bur Oak Avenue around 10 a.m. on May 17, 2020, after reports of a fire.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a six-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and their 41-year-old mother suffering from serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital in critical condition.

At the time, police said a 12-year-old boy who also lived in the home was unaccounted for. His body was discovered a few days later in the basement of the home.

The father was not home at the time of the explosion and was later located.

On July 22, the six-year-old boy died of his injuries in hospital.

At the time of the explosion, police did not consider the fire to be suspicious but police admitted they had “more questions than answers.”

An investigation involving police and the Office of the Fire Marshal later deemed the fire was suspicious and the York Regional Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

That subsequent investigation has deemed the fire was an accident and no charges have been laid.

The home was completely destroyed in the explosion and the adjacent units were knocked down due to extensive damage.