How vaccine passports put workers on the front lines of the pandemic fight

In today’s Big Story podcast, most Canadian provinces now have or are planning to implement a vaccine passport. But who will have to ask for those passports? Check their authenticity? Deny service to those who refuse to show one? It’ll be the same people who have already spent the pandemic bearing the brunt of anger over public health restrictions: Frontline service and hospitality industry workers who didn’t sign up to enforce health regulations. Is there a way to both protect necessary measures like the passports, but give these workers the help and support they need to deal with the inevitable garbage that will come their way?

GUEST: John Sinopoli, restaurateur, co-founder of savehospitality.ca



