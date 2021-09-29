Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Court dismisses Ottawa's appeals of Indigenous children's rulings
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 29, 2021 3:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2021 at 3:04 pm EDT
The Canadian flag on the Peace Tower flies at half-mast on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in recognition of the discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA – The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa’s attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children.
In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn’t properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it “wilfully and recklessly” discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.
Cdn Human Rights Tribunal found that yes actually this was discrimination based on race/national/ethnic origin, and fed gov't was taking overly narrow interpretation of Jordan's Principle (if fed & province can't agree who pays, just help the kid first, deal with bill later) pic.twitter.com/INf8TGOLNK
It ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 each to about 50,000 First Nations children as well as their relatives, but the Liberal government appealed the ruling.
The second legal battle stems from a separate ruling in November 2020 that expanded the scope of Jordan’s Principle, which is a rule stating when there is jurisdictional disagreement over what level of government should provide a service to First Nations children, Ottawa takes on the responsibility.
Today’s decision acknowledges the personal harm caused by Canada’s discrimination and affirms that #FirstNations deserve justice. This monumental decision comes one day before Orange Shirt Day, and we hope that Canadians stand with us in recognizing that #EveryChildMatters. /4
Opposition parties and Indigenous leaders have criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to fight both of these rulings, saying that’s not the appropriate course of action for a government committed to reconciliation.
In June, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion brought forward by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh asking the federal government to abandon its legal challenges against First Nations children.