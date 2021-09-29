Woman dead after fire at East York apartment building

A woman is dead after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in East York.

Fire crews were called to the building on Millwood Road near the Don Valley Parkway just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, for a fire in a first-floor unit.

The woman, believed to elderly, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, where she later died. Her exact age is not yet known.

I extend my sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by the overnight fatal fire on Millwood. The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire is underway by @Toronto_Fire @ONFireMarshal and @TorontoPolice — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) September 29, 2021

A fire official at the scene said the private residential building is largely occupied by seniors, and that the fire alarms were working.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office is investigating.

At one point, the building was partially evacuated but the residents have since been allowed back in.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire has since been put out, but crews are conducting ventilation tests.