TTC 'welcomes back' customers with new music video

The TTC has dropped a new 60-second music video welcoming customers back and there’s a lot to unpack.

Who are they welcoming back? Since we could always ride the TTC.

Also the song choice? TTC employees singing along to the ‘Welcome Back Kotter’ theme. A little dated, no? But I guess it’s an easy song to sing along to.

Even Mayor John Tory makes an appearance.

There’s also video of the cleaning staff tasked with spraying down buses and streetcars. Singing along with no masks while cleaning, which kind of defeats the whole purpose.

 

