Loading articles...

TTC accusing union of illegal strike action over vaccine disclosure mandate: report

TTC subway departing Yonge-Bloor station in Toronto. Andrew Osmond | 680 NEWS

The TTC has accused its largest union of employees of illegal strike action for opposing the transit agency’s vaccine disclosure mandate, according to a report by the Toronto Star.

The Toronto Star is reporting that the TTC filed an application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board Tuesday afternoon, saying Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 violated labour laws by directing its members to not share their vaccination status with management.

RELATED: TTC announce mandatory vaccination policy for employees as of Oct. 30

ATU Local 113 represents around 12,000 employees.

The mandate was put in place by the transit commission on September 7th, calling on all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by October 30th.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 07:37 PM
#CityStreets Bloor closed from Church to Sherbourne for a controlled detonation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:10 PM
Temperatures this week require layers with cool mornings but mild, sunny afternoons. Here's what's coming Wednesday…
Latest Weather
Read more