TTC accusing union of illegal strike action over vaccine disclosure mandate: report

The TTC has accused its largest union of employees of illegal strike action for opposing the transit agency’s vaccine disclosure mandate, according to a report by the Toronto Star.

The Toronto Star is reporting that the TTC filed an application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board Tuesday afternoon, saying Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 violated labour laws by directing its members to not share their vaccination status with management.

ATU Local 113 represents around 12,000 employees.

The mandate was put in place by the transit commission on September 7th, calling on all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by October 30th.