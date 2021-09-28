'The drum connects us': Canadians invited to join in song on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Everyone can share in a song on Sept. 30, 2021, Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir with Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc explains the drum is scared to all First Nations

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available for anyone affected by residential schools. You can call 1-866-925-4419 24 hours a day to access emotional support and services.

As Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Thursday, the Kamloops First Nation — the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc — are hoping people coast to coast to coast join in singing and drumming for the 215 remains on the lands of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, and the hundreds more that were found at other sites.

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir says in their culture, the rhythm of the drums are a shared heartbeat.

“The drum is something that is sacred to all of us as First Nations. It doesn’t matter which community you’re from, the drum connects us,” she said.

Casimir says when you hear a drum or see one coming, it symbolizes kindness.

“When someone shows up with a drum, you know that they’re coming with peace and love within who they are and what they’re bringing. And you know that they want to share a song with you.”

Everyone can share in a song on Sept. 30. The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc have a video with words to follow along:

The chief will be joining survivors and her community in their arbour. Everyone else can follow along from anywhere, with or without a drum.

“You can use your hands. You can use your legs. You can pull out one of your pots. Anything that you can make noise to have the same beat of the drum, as if it were a drum,” Casimir said.

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc will join survivors and her community in their arbour on Sept. 30, 2021 on Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Liza Yuzda, CityNews)

The goal of joining together in drumming and song is to be heard and be seen on behalf of the children.

Casimir says in drumming, they are “nurturing the children and honouring them. Honouring their parents, honouring the survivors.”