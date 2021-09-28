Multiple arrests made, 1 man wanted in million dollar 'Project Heavy Bag' investigation

Three men and four women face charges in a million-dollar retail robbery investigation by the Toronto Police hold-up squad.

Police say the case began on April 1st after a gunpoint robbery at an ATM cash refilling business in the Carlingview and Dixon Road area.

Insp. Richard Harris says two men assaulted a victim and forced them to open safes. The victims were also ordered to the ground.

“Quantities of cash and sought items of evidentiary value were seized in relation to the robbery,” Harris said on Tuesday.

“In addition, there was in excess of 300 grams of cocaine, high capacity magazines, a large quantity of Canadian currency and a quantity of ammunition seized as a result.”

Investigators think the same suspects were involved in an attempted home invasion in the Kipling and Steeles area about a month and a half later on May 17th.

In that incident, police say the armed suspects attempted to gain entry into a unit but failed and fled before police arrived.

A significant amount of money obtained during the robbery on April 1st was found within the unit.

Police made two arrests on September 9th, charging 23-year-old Devante Virgo and Courtni Martin of Toronto. They both face multiple firearm offences, among other charges.

Two others were taken into custody and charged as part of the investigation. Police identified 22-year-old Andrew Parsons of Toronto and 36-year-old Phillip Nkrumah of Caledon, Ont.

Parsons faces a conspiracy and firearm charge, while Nkrumah faces multiple offences, including seven counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Parsons will appear in court on November 18th, while Nkrumah will make his court appearance on Wednesday.

Three other women – Gabrielle and Michelle Belsito, 26, of Toronto and Stephanie Nkrumah, 36, of Caledon – were also arrested as a result.

Gabrielle faces multiple charges, including obstructing an officer, while Michelle Belsito faces two counts of trafficking cocaine. The pair will appear in court next month.

Stephanie Nkrumah faces multiple charges, including seven counts of unauthorized firearm possession, among other offences.

One suspect, 22-year-old Emmanuel Rawson of Toronto, remains wanted on several indictments, such as robbery with a firearm. Police say Rawson is described as 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.