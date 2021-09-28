Toronto's ombudsman to investigate homeless encampment clearings

Toronto’s ombudsman says he’s launched an investigation into the city’s clearing of homeless encampment this summer.

Ombudsman Kwame Addo says his office has received complaints that raised concerns about the city’s approach during the evictions.

“I have formally notified the City Manager of the launch of our investigation,” said Addo in a statement.

As part of its investigation, Addo says Ombudsman Toronto will be speaking to people involved in and affected by the clearances.

The city and police cleared four homeless encampments in three parks this summer but clashed with residents and their supporters.

Police used the riot squad to clear three of those encampments.

More than 25 people were arrested at Lamport Park Stadium on July 21 as officers attempted to evict people from encampments the city deemed unsafe.

Video from the scene showed police scuffling with a line of apparent protesters who set up makeshift barricades around the encampment. Police were seen tossing some of the protesters to the ground. A woman could be heard screaming as police dragged her from a group and handcuffed her on the ground.

There were 19 people charged under the Trespass to Property Act, while six others faced criminal charges.

Encampments have popped up throughout the pandemic as more shelter users take to the streets instead, citing safety concerns and COVID-19 outbreaks in shelters.

The city says the makeshift living quarters were dangerous, and police have said they were supporting city staff and carried out enforcement as a last resort.

The ombudsman says the investigation will focus on how the city planned the clearings, engaged stakeholders and communicated with the public.

The city says it will cooperate with the ombudsman’s investigation.

The ombudsman says the office does not have the mandate to review the conduct of Toronto police officers.

Ombudsman Toronto is an independent, impartial office that operates at arm’s length from the City of Toronto. It investigates public complaints about the City of Toronto administration to make sure the City treats all people fairly.