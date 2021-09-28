Loading articles...

Throne speech to be delivered Oct. 4 when Ontario legislature reconvenes

Last Updated Sep 28, 2021 at 4:15 pm EDT

Ontario legislature at Queen's Park

Premier Doug Ford’s office has confirmed the throne speech will be delivered on Oct. 4 when MPPs return to the legislature after a months-long summer break.

Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell will deliver the speech at 9 a.m. Monday morning that will lay out the Progressive Conservative government’s priorities leading up to next year’s provincial election in June.

The legislature was prorogued on Sept. 3 due to the federal election, with the government house leader saying the results of the election would offer more certainty so the province can plan its fall legislation.

Politicians had been on summer break since early June, and were due back Sept. 13.

Opposition parties called the move “an abdication of responsibility” at the time of the announcement as the province dealt with the fourth wave of COVID-19

Queen’s Park announced last week all those who enter will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

With files from The Canadian Press

