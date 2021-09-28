The two Michaels are home, but Canada still doesn’t have a foreign policy on China

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s wonderful that two Canadians caught in the middle of geopolitics are home and safe after more than 1,000 days detained in China. It’s not great that the circumstances of their return seem to imply that hostage diplomacy works. How should Canada be dealing with China? Do we have any power in this situation? Was this a win, or a capitulation? And what’s to stop it from happening again the next time we make China angry?

GUEST: Stephanie Carvin, former National Security Analyst, author of Stand on Guard: Reassessing Threats To Canada’s National Security

