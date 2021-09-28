Loading articles...

Man dead, homicide investigating after overnight shooting in Pickering

Last Updated Sep 28, 2021 at 7:23 am EDT

Photo/Durham Regional Police

A man is dead and the homicide unit is investigating following an overnight shooting at a townhouse complex in Pickering.

Durham police responded to the scene at a residence on Dragonfly Avenue near Taunton Road and Whites Road after getting reports of shots fired.

Police say all parties in the residence have been accounted for and there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

