Loading articles...

Pfizer submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 and older

Last Updated Sep 28, 2021 at 8:05 am EDT

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial trial data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to clear their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 on Tuesday

The drugmaker says a formal request for emergency use authorization is expected to come in the coming weeks.

The vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use in youth 12 to 15 and is fully approved for people 16 and older in the U.S.

The companies said last week that the vaccine was shown to have a strong immune response in younger children during a clinical trial with 2,268 participants.

More details to come.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#SB404 south of Major Mack - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here is your #WakeUpWeather for Tues. Sept 28 You definitely need an extra layer with brisk north wind this morning 😎…
Latest Weather
Read more