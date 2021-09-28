Pfizer submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 and older

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial trial data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to clear their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 on Tuesday

The drugmaker says a formal request for emergency use authorization is expected to come in the coming weeks.

The vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use in youth 12 to 15 and is fully approved for people 16 and older in the U.S.

The companies said last week that the vaccine was shown to have a strong immune response in younger children during a clinical trial with 2,268 participants.

