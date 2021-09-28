Loading articles...

Parents plan protest of TCDSB staff cuts at west-end school this morning

Last Updated Sep 28, 2021 at 7:09 am EDT

Some parents in the Toronto Catholic District School Board are planning to stage a protest outside a west-end school on Tuesday morning.

This comes after the board revealed it would be forced to make cuts to teaching staff in the coming weeks.

The protest is set to get underway at Saint Pius X Catholic School near Jane Street and Bloor Street at 9 a.m.

The board says it is struggling to restore a sense of normalcy for students and staff amid the pandemic. Board representatives say it is hard to find the funds necessary to keep some teachers in the classroom.

They say it is not just enrolment issues – but also pandemic restrictions and the rising case numbers in schools.

A virtual town hall meeting between the board and parents was held last night to discuss the challenges being faced one month into the school year.

