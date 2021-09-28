Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario’s science table set to release new COVID-19 projections today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 28, 2021 5:51 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 28, 2021 at 5:59 am EDT
Dr. Kieran Moore attends a press briefing at Queens Park in Toronto on Thursday June 24, 2021. Moore will officially take over the job of Ontario's chief medical officer of the health on June 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario’s science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.
The new modelling is set to be posted online about an hour before Ontario’s chief medical officer of health holds his weekly briefing.
Ontario’s daily case counts have so far remained under 1,000 during the fourth wave, and the graph of Ontario’s seven-day average roughly shows a plateau since the beginning of September.
That’s well under the worst-case scenario in Ontario’s previous modelling, which showed about 4,000 daily cases by now.
Reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, in which cases would have steadily fallen since Sept. 1.
On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.