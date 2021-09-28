Man charged after pedestrian dies following collision in Brampton last month

Peel police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a collision last month resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On August 31, police said there was a collision between two vehicles around 8 o’clock at the intersection of Countryside Drive and Mountainash Road.

The 71-year-old victim was standing at the corner of Countryside Drive, and police say the impact of the collision caused one of the vehicles to mount a curb and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and recently died from his injuries.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death. He will appear in court in December 2021.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.