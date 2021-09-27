Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 27, 2021 5:54 am EDT
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
The Leger survey, conducted for the Association of Canadian Studies, found that more than three in four respondents hold negative views of those who are not immunized.
Association president Jack Jedwab says the relationships between vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians are also viewed negatively by two out of three survey participants.
The online poll surveyed 1,549 Canadians between September 10 and 12.
A margin of error cannot be assigned to online polls, as they are not considered truly random samples of the population.
The survey found vaccinated people consider the unvaccinated as irresponsible and selfish, a view contested by those who are not immunized.