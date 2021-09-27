Are Ontario's increased capacity limits the safe and effective move?

Effective Saturday, Ontario eased capacity limits in specific indoor venues that require proof of vaccination, including meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres; sporting events, concerts, theatres and cinemas, among a few others.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer, provided an update on Friday saying indoor venues can operate at 50 per cent capacity and 10,000 people.

For outdoor events where people are seated, which applies to the Blue Jays, capacity limits will be increased to up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000 people.

Infection Control Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto Colin Furness spoke with Breakfast Television on Monday morning on the decision to increase capacity in specific spaces and its effectiveness.

Furness says only time will tell if the increased limits are safe and effective but he supports what is trying to be accomplished by the move.

“On one hand we’re getting back to normal life, we’re going to encourage more people to get vaccinated when they see this is something they can go and do,” says Furness.

“Whether we’re ready for numbers that big and how many people forge their vaccine credentials to get into the building, those are questions we can’t answer yet.”

Furness says the idea of having a vaccine certificate program is important but doesn’t believe the Ford government has implemented it properly by requiring Ontarians to download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal.

“That’s going to put a lot of strain, a lot of onus, a lot of difficulty in place for business owners who are now left having to deal with PDF documents that could be easily forged,” says Furness. “I think it’s going to be very difficult for business owners.”

On Oct. 22, the province aims to launch a QR code and verification app for businesses to streamline the process. The government says it’s still targeting that date and confirmed it has a working prototype.

Toronto Public Health is calling on the province to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all eligible school children.

In a report scheduled to be presented at Monday’s board of health meeting, Toronto’s top doctor Eileen de Villa says given the need to support the safe re-opening of schools, she’s recommending the province require COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older.

“There’s no question the vast majority of kids in schools are vaccinated but everyone is at risk by those who aren’t,” says Furness. “I include students in that and I also include teachers.

Furness believes teachers who do not want to get the jab should have to teach virtually and any students over 12 who refuses the shot can learn from home.

“Over the age of 12 kids can consent for themselves, so that does give them some agency. I think that’s exactly what we should do.”