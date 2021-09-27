Ontario's 7-day average of COVID-19 cases stays flat, 0 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 613 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Monday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases remains at 621 cases. The average is down 90 cases since one week ago.

There were another 578 resolved cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 454 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There were 22,633 tests completed in the last 24-hour period for a test positivity rate of 2.0 per cent. The positivity rate is down from 2.7 per cent one week ago.

There are now 186 people hospitalized in the province, and 184 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19.

There were another 20,454 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period and 85.9 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received at least one dose while 80.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For much of the summer, the province’s top doctor warned of a September surge in cases, followed by a bleak fall and winter. That has not materialized – yet – as the daily case counts remain under 1,000 and the graph of Ontario’s seven-day average roughly shows a plateau since the beginning of September.

That’s well under the worst-case scenario in Ontario’s most recent modelling, which showed about 4,000 daily cases by now. Reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, in which cases would have steadily fallen since Sept. 1.

Effective Saturday, Ontario eased capacity limits in specific indoor venues that require proof of vaccination, including meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres; sporting events, concerts, theatres and cinemas, among a few others.

Infection Control Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto Colin Furness spoke with Breakfast Television on Monday morning on the decision to increase capacity in specific spaces and its effectiveness.

Furness says only time will tell if the increased limits are safe and effective but he supports what is trying to be accomplished by the move.