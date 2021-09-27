It’s like Uber, but for Health Care Workers

In today’s Big Story podcast, the app is called Staffy and it was created to help the hospitality industry fill gaps in scheduling when a server or cook couldn’t work. But when the pandemic began and shortages rose at long-term care homes and hospitals, Staffy pivoted to focus on demand. Now nurses and care workers and more are taking day gigs through the app, with no benefits, insurance, sick days or anything else.

Is it ethical to bring health care into the gig economy? And if it isn’t, why do we think drivers or handymen are different?

GUEST: Alison Motluk

