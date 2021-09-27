Loading articles...

Body found near Toronto Zoo; homicide unit investigating

Last Updated Sep 27, 2021 at 10:52 am EDT

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a body was found in the Ressor Road and Old Finch Avenue area on Sept. 27, 2021. CITYNEWS/Alfredo Colangelo

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found near the Toronto Zoo.

Police and fire crews were called to called to the Reesor Road and Old Finch Avenue area shortly after midnight Monday for reports of a grass fire.

A body was found after the fire was put out.

Police are calling it a “suspicious death” at this point.

